Brokerages Set Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target at $65.50

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Argus cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

ES opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.66, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $79.93.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -226.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $352,014 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,520,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 130.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.