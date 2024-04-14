Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.22.

DFS opened at $120.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.81. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

