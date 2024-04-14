Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EMN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.13.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $97.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $102.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

