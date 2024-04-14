Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $405.00 at HSBC

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target cut by HSBC from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $539.00 target price (down previously from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $485.39.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $336.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.13. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $326.93 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

