Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

BROS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.44.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

NYSE:BROS opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,065.00 and a beta of 2.41.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $271,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,039,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,387,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $271,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock valued at $561,438,392. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

