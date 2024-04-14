GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NYSE:JOB opened at $0.35 on Thursday. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GEE Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GEE Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
