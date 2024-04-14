GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JOB opened at $0.35 on Thursday. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GEE Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GEE Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

GEE Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of GEE Group by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GEE Group by 630.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 215,770 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GEE Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 815,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

