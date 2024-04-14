Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IDN. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intellicheck

Intellicheck Stock Down 0.3 %

IDN opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Intellicheck by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.