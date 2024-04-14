Insider Buying: Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA) Director Acquires C$15,000.00 in Stock

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Free Report) Director Christopher James Berlet acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

Christopher James Berlet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Christopher James Berlet acquired 12,000 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,260.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Christopher James Berlet acquired 50,000 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,000.00.

Canuc Resources Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of CDA opened at C$0.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. Canuc Resources Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$16.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Canuc Resources Company Profile

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of natural resources and precious metals in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It explores for silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the San Javier Project located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

