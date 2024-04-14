CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) PT Raised to $50.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of CNA opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $36.41 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $2.44 dividend. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 28.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 14.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

