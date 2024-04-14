Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock.

RCM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.87.

R1 RCM Trading Down 2.4 %

Insider Activity

R1 RCM stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61.

In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,959.18. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,579.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

Recommended Stories

