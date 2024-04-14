Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLMR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palomar from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palomar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Palomar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.21. Palomar has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $86.25.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.07 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $25,434.99. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 70,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $25,434.99. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 70,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,245,899.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $530,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,540,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,509 shares of company stock worth $2,830,557 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 20.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth about $891,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 50.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

