UBS Group Increases DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $163.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $153.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.40.

DexCom Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $136.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.41. DexCom has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,892 shares of company stock valued at $31,252,330 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

