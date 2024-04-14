F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

F.N.B. stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 145,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,653.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

