Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Price Target Lowered to $0.85 at UBS Group

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $1.36 to $0.85 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Gevo Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. Gevo has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.86.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Gevo had a negative net margin of 384.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 119.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 67.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

