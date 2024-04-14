DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BR. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $198.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.60. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $139.52 and a 12-month high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,483 shares of company stock worth $9,745,637. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $34,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

