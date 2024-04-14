Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.85.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $19.13 on Thursday. Kenvue has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,880,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,390 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,327,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,501,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,665,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,265 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.