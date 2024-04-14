HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $335.00 target price on the stock.

HCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $356.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $314.05.

HCA stock opened at $322.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.77 and its 200-day moving average is $279.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $335.83.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

