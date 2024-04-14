IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IMAX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IMAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a market cap of $869.97 million, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. IMAX had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $86.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $421,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 138,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,057.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 545.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IMAX by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

