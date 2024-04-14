StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Price Performance

CLRO stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 million, a P/E ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. ClearOne has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

ClearOne Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearOne

About ClearOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ClearOne by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 387,412 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

