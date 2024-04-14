StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
CLRO stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 million, a P/E ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. ClearOne has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.65.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
