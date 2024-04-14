Brokerages Set Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price at $202.50

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 756,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,747,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $476,894.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,735,982.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 756,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,747,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 180,555 shares of company stock valued at $36,918,917 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after buying an additional 105,937 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $158.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.98 and its 200-day moving average is $179.26. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $135.26 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

