Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NRDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

NRDY opened at $2.69 on Friday. Nerdy has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $467.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 48.96%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nerdy will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,233,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,233,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 29,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $89,336.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,476,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,709.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 217,991 shares of company stock worth $629,314 and have sold 126,091 shares worth $388,971. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Nerdy in the first quarter valued at $55,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nerdy by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nerdy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 76,776 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nerdy in the first quarter valued at $1,332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nerdy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 75,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

