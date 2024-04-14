Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $88.63 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.91 and its 200-day moving average is $89.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

