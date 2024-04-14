T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $120.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $106.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $115.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.52.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.92%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

