Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67,172 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.