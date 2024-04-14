Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jonestrading cut their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.60.

NYSE:PINE opened at $15.23 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.43 million, a PE ratio of 80.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 578.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

