Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $200.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.56.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $203.90 on Wednesday. Progressive has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $212.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.90.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Progressive will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Progressive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

