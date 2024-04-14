Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Increased to $188.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.64.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

MMC stock opened at $198.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $169.50 and a 52-week high of $209.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.