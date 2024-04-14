OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of OFG stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.09. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $39.04.
OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $208.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 23.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $352,970.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,902. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 34,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,317 in the last 90 days. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
