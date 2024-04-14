OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OFG stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.09. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $39.04.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $208.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 23.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $352,970.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,902. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 34,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,317 in the last 90 days. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading

