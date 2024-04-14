Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.63.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $120.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.14. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $106.45 and a twelve month high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 16.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Featured Articles

