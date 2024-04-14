Moffett Nathanson Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART)

Moffett Nathanson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Maplebear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Maplebear from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.72.

NASDAQ:CART opened at $37.81 on Thursday. Maplebear has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maplebear will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 900 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 591,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,687,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $71,904.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,150,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,423,916.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,687,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,157,745 shares of company stock valued at $61,771,955 and have sold 998,592 shares valued at $28,401,288. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CART. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,544,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at $87,508,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,469,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at $78,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

