BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Raised to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BOKF. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.22.

BOK Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $86.84 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.81.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 28,367 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,602 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 325,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,375,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

