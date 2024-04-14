JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target to $16.50

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Marathon Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Marathon Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 30.50 and a quick ratio of 30.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 5.36.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. The company had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 11.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 5.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 17.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

