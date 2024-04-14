Susquehanna Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $55.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a negative rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.67.

STX opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1,467.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.59. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

