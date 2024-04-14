International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $81.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IFF. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.35.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $83.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.88. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $1,728,544,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,250,236,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,654,000 after buying an additional 2,835,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.