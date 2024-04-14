Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $500.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $475.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LIN. UBS Group lowered shares of Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $456.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $447.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $450.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde has a one year low of $350.60 and a one year high of $477.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 44.13%.

In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

