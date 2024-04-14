Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.61.

NYSE MRO opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 17.19%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

