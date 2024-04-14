Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HUBG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.63.

Hub Group Stock Performance

HUBG stock opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.55. Hub Group has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.67 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 60.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

