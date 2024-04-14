KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) PT Lowered to $10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.33.

KREF stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 361.75, a current ratio of 361.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $663.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -128.21%.

In related news, COO W Patrick Mattson acquired 10,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 26,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,203.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 10,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 21,842.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 542.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

