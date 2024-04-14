Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research raised Paramount Global from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.79.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -19.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 134,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

