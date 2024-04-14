Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $124.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.91.

BABA opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.40.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,582,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,194,000 after buying an additional 1,009,397 shares in the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,774.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,023,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

