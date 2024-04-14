Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $62.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average is $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $256,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $142,015.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,341.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $256,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,248 shares of company stock worth $4,612,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 353.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

