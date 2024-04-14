StockNews.com Lowers DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

DLH Stock Performance

DLH stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $165.49 million, a PE ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 1.20. DLH has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Get DLH alerts:

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DLH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH

In other DLH news, insider Jeanine M. Christian sold 3,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $65,003.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,913.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of DLH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of DLH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of DLH by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DLH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.