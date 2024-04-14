One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

NYSE:OLP opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a market cap of $468.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. One Liberty Properties has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $23.43.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLP. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 23.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 40.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

