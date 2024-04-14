Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CL. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.56.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CL opened at $85.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.31. The stock has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,470.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,470.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,894,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,378,000 after buying an additional 416,853 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,133,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,457,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,785,000 after purchasing an additional 514,559 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

