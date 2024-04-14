Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Kenon Trading Down 1.3 %

KEN stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. Kenon has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Kenon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.80 per share. This represents a yield of 10.5%. This is a boost from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon

About Kenon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kenon by 577.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kenon by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 84,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at $5,403,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Kenon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after buying an additional 75,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Kenon by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 63,374 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

