Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

Foghorn Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $315.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.13. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foghorn Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,025,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 823.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 29,341 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP grew its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 320,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 56,087 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 255,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

