FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting Price Performance

NYSE:FCN opened at $205.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.70. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $167.39 and a 12 month high of $232.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.11.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $924.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,126,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,126,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,715 shares of company stock worth $7,617,513. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 533.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.