Matson (NYSE:MATX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Matson Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MATX opened at $110.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Matson has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $122.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.50 and its 200-day moving average is $103.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. Matson had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Matson’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Matson will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Matson’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $126,268.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,261.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matson

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Matson by 105.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 19,149 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Matson by 317.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 18,830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Matson by 25.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Matson by 178.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

