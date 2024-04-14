DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Get DocGo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DocGo

DocGo Stock Performance

DCGO stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. DocGo has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.59 million, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). DocGo had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $199.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that DocGo will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocGo

In other DocGo news, Director Michael J. Burdiek bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 571,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,457.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the third quarter worth about $780,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 493.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 167,626 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the third quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 7.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocGo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.