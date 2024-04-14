Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 57,770 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 57,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,934,139.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,153,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,622,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, John Bicket sold 80,654 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $2,720,459.42.

On Tuesday, February 6th, John Bicket sold 79,236 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $2,490,387.48.

On Tuesday, January 30th, John Bicket sold 92,190 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $2,943,626.70.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.15 and a beta of 1.56. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $40.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the third quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

